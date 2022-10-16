springfield-news-sun logo
YOUNT, Norman

YOUNT, Norman Terry "Tec"

Age 82, of Beavercreek, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, October 12, 2022. He was preceded in death by his wife: Judy Yount, parents: Myrtle (Hicks) and Donald Yount, brothers: Bill Yount, James Yount, Charles Yount, and sisters: Helen Bruns and Judy Shade. He is survived by his loving children: Yvonne Yount, Terri Perdue, Jeff (Debbie) Yount Sr., Candy (Tim) Begley; grandchildren: Mike and Heather Yount, Steve, Nicole and Angie Perdue, Jeffrey (Melissa) Yount, Jr., Jackie (TJ) DiNino, Jenny (Justin) Blanford, Bronson and Savannah Begley; great-grandchildren: Chris, Chloe, Shawn, Kayla, Brooke, Caroline, Trey, Calvin, Jackson, Levi, Nathan, Sam, Evelynn; 3 great-great-grandchildren; brother Richard Yount and sister Jean Ruckman, along with many other family members and friends. Norm was a wonderful and loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, great-great-grandfather, and will be dearly missed by all those who loved him.

A funeral service will be held on Thursday, October 20, 2022, at 1:00 pm, at Newcomer Kettering Chapel, 3940 Kettering Blvd., with burial to follow at David's Cemetery. The family will receive friends for two hours prior to the service at the funeral home (11am-1pm). Donations in lieu of flowers may be sent to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

