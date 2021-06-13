springfield-news-sun logo
YOUNGER, Linda

YOUNGER, Linda Leigh

Linda Leigh Younger, age 71 of Dayton, passed away Tuesday, June 8, 2021, at her residence. She was born in Huntington, West Virginia, on October

25, 1949, the daughter of Charles S. and Virginia Ann (Wells) Christian. She was a member of Redemption Christian Tabernacle.

She is survived by her step-children Catherine (Gary) Gould, Tonya Younger and Ted Fisher; grandchildren Ashley Webb, Zachary Bitticker, Courtney Gould and Bradley Gould; great-grandchildren Naomi Webb and Noah Freshour; a brother Charles (Sandra) Christian; and her niece Jennifer Ferris.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband of 38 years David Younger in 2013.

A gathering of family and friends will be held on Thursday, June 17, 2021, from 11:00 am – 1:00 pm at the ZERKLE

FUNERAL HOME, 11900 N. Dixie Dr., Tipp City. A funeral

service will be held on Thursday at 1:00 pm at the funeral home with Pastor Todd Hoskins officiating. Burial will follow in Forest Hills Memorial Gardens, Tipp City. Memorial

contributions may be made in Linda's memory to the

Redemption Christian Tabernacle, 11780 N. Dixie Dr., Tipp City, Ohio 45371. Condolences may be sent to the family at


www.zerklefh.com


