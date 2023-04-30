YOUNGER, Annena Gentry



of Dayton, Ohio departed this life April 24, 2023 at Miami Valley Hospital after a brief illness. A native of Wyoming, Ohio and born in 1937. Preceded in death by her parents Albert Sr. and Annabelle (Frazier) Gentry; brothers, Robert (Dolores), Albert Jr. (Carolyn), David (Betty), Charles Joseph and sister Nan Parsons (Edward). A retired nurse from Good Samaritan Hospital. Avid sports fan, athlete and former Campfire leader. She resided in and was a strong advocate for the West Dayton Community. Survived by children Lynn Younger, III, Annena Frazier Younger & Sidney Younger; brother Mendel Gentry, a host of nieces & nephews. Visitation will be 9 AM, Thursday, May 4, 2023 at H. H. Roberts Mortuary. Graveside service to follow 10 AM at Dayton National Cemetery.



