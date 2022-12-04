YOUNG, William Henry "Bill"



William Henry "Bill" Young, 83, passed away November 19, 2022, in the presence of his beloved family. He was born May 26, 1939, in Xenia, Ohio, the son of Charles Hap and Mildred (Mitchell) Young.



Bill was a graduate of Greenon High School and The Ohio State University with a degree in Agriculture. While at Ohio State he was a member of Alpha Gamma Rho Fraternity. Bill was inducted into the Greenon Hall of Fame in 2008. Bill was a lifelong farmer in Clark County and founder and owner of Young's Jersey Dairy, Inc. In addition to farming and taking care of his beloved Jersey cows, Bill was a member of Knob Prairie United Church of Christ, Yellow Springs Masonic Lodge, Ohio Farm Bureau, and American Jersey Cattle Association. Bill and Rita were active in the Eastern Star where they served as Worthy Matron and Patron of Antioch/Aldora Chapter in 1978. Bill was a lifelong member of the Hustead Fire Department where he served as Fire Chief from 1972 until he retired in 2015. He took great pride in serving the community and watching the department grow and prosper over the years.



Bill is survived by his wife of 59 years, Rita K. (Arthur); sons: Stuart (Jill) and Jay (Sarah); daughter, Kelly (Darin) Green. Also surviving are grandchildren: Ashtyn (Ryan) White, Aaron, Maleigha, Makenna, Macy Young and Kyle, Chase and Trent Green; along with two great-grandchildren, Jaxon and Jolene. The family would like to thank Dr. Sanju A. Varghese and DaVita Midwest Fairborn Dialysis center for all the care given to Bill over the last five years.



A private family funeral was held November 25, 2022, at Littleton and Rue Funeral Home with burial in the Enon Cemetery. A gathering of family and friends to honor Bill's life will be held at The Young's Event Center on December 28, 2022, from 4:00-7:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to either the Hustead Fire Department or the Greenon FFA Alumni Scholarship Fund. Online expressions of sympathy may be made at www.litteltonandrue.com.



