YOUNG, Thomas

Obituaries
2 hours ago

YOUNG, Thomas Craig

Age 78, of Coral Springs, Florida, passed away on Saturday, December 10, 2022, following an extended illness. Husband of Kathleen McBride Young, father of Sam Young and Ben Young, grandfather of Riley Young and Reagan Young, and brother of James E. Young. Thomas was a graduate of North Hills High School, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and Kent State University, in Kent, Ohio. He was employed in marketing at Westinghouse Corporation, in Pittsburgh, and later The Iams Company, in Dayton, Ohio, before owning and operating Young's Pet Food Company, in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, with distribution across South Florida. A private memorial service is being held at Glick Family Funeral Home, in Boca Raton, FL.

Funeral Home Information

Glick Family Funeral Home

3600 N. Federal Hwy

Boca Raton, FL

33431

https://www.glickfamilyfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

