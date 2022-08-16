YOUNG, Thomas D.



Age 81, of Xenia, OH, passed away on August 10, 2022, at ProMedica of Centerville. He was born on June 24, 1941, in Piqua, OH, to the late Edwin and Ruth (Zimmer) Young.



Thomas is survived by his wife: Sandra L. Young of Xenia; children: Jennifer (Larry) Hamblin of Bellbrook and Mark Herman of FL; 3 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; brother: Bob (Bonnie) Young and their children: Mike (Patti) Young and Shelby (Doug) Schwarz and their families; brother-in-law: Charlie Thomas; special friend of 38 years: Bill W.; and special friend: Bonnie Romanczuk. In addition to his parents, Thomas was preceded in death by his children: Mary and Jeff Herman; and 3 siblings.



Thomas was a graduate of West Carrollton High School. He proudly served in the US Army for 6 years. Afterwards, Thomas dedicated 30 years of work at the GM factory. He enjoyed vacationing in the outer banks of North Carolina with his family. In his free time, Thomas loved to golf.



Visitation will be held from 5:00-7:30 PM on Friday, August 19, 2022, at the McColaugh Funeral Home. A short eulogy will be held at 5:45 PM by Thomas's special friend and attorney, Steve Bogenschutz. Family inurnment will take place at a later date in Woodland Cemetery.



