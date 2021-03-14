YOUNG, Sharon

YOUNG (Paul), Sharon R.



Sharon R. (Paul) Young, age 76, of Dayton, formerly of Germantown, passed away Sunday, March 7, 2021. She was born March 14, 1944, to the late William and Hazel Paul. Sharon is survived by son, Barry (Maryfrances) Davidson; and sisters,



Janice Deeter and Cathy (Richard) Burger. No services will be held at this time. Please visit www.newcomerdayton.com to share a memory in the family guest book.

