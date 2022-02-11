YOUNG, Rebecca D. "Becky"



69, of Springfield, passed away Thursday, February 10, 2022, in Springfield Regional Medical Center. Becky was born May 24, 1952, in Springfield, Ohio, the daughter of Kenneth and Lillian (Fisher) Cooke. She was a member of Grace United Methodist Church. She loved spending time with her family. Survivors include one daughter, Terri (Shawn) Gess; step-daughter, Kris (Pat) Thompson; three grandchildren, Kelsey Gess, Kaitlyn (Mason) Plank and Ryan Gess; three siblings, Pam Smith, Ken (Debbie) Cooke and Doug Cooke; two sisters-in-law, Sue (Tim) Howard and Barb (Jerry) Trott; nieces and nephews, Jeff (Vickie) Smith, Brian Smith, Gregg (Evone) Cooke, Brent (Niya) Cooke, Andrea



(David) Drago, Leanne (Peter) Fredrickson and Erin (Jenn) Katalinic; and numerous other family members. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Eddie Young in 2003; granddaughter, Katy Rigol; mother-in-law,



Ellen Kaffenbarger; and brother-in-law, Mike Smith. Visitation will be held on Sunday from 12:00 - 3:00 p.m. in CONROY



FUNERAL HOME. Funeral Services will be held on Monday at 11:00 a.m. in the funeral home with Rev. Vicki Downing



officiating. Burial will be held at Glen Haven Memorial



Gardens at a later date.

