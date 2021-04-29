X

YOUNG, Mark

ajc.com

Obituaries | 1 hour ago

YOUNG, Kevin

Mark Kevin Young, Jr. age 46 of Hamilton, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, April 25, 2021. He was born on April 14, 1975, in Hamilton, the son of Penny Bartel and the late Mark Young, Sr. Kevin is survived by his daughters, Kirstyn Young and Kaylee Young; mother, Penny Bartel; siblings, Jared Bartel, Michelle (Jonathan) Gray, and Elizabeth Perkins; grandmother, Faye Young; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews. He was preceded in death by his

father; and grandparents, Otis and Margaret Clark, and Frank Young. A Visitation will be held from 10 am until 12 pm on

Saturday, May 1, 2021, at Webb Noonan Kidd Funeral Home, Ross Avenue at South "D" Street, Hamilton. A Service will

begin at 12pm on Saturday at the funeral home with Pastor James Alexander officiating. Cremation will follow. Condolences may be left for the family at www.Webb-Noonan.com.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Webb Noonan Kidd Funeral Home

240 Ross Ave

Hamilton, OH

45013

https://www.dignitymemorial.com/funeral-homes/hamilton-oh/webb-noonan-kidd-funeral-home/6936?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News

© 2021 Springfield News Sun. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.