YOUNG, Mark

Mark Kevin Young, Jr. age 46 of Hamilton, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, April 25, 2021. He was born on April 14, 1975, in Hamilton, the son of Penny Bartel and the late Mark Young, Sr. Kevin is survived by his daughters, Kirstyn Young and Kaylee Young; mother, Penny Bartel; siblings, Jared Bartel, Michelle (Jonathan) Gray, and Elizabeth Perkins; grandmother, Faye Young; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews. He was preceded in death by his



father; and grandparents, Otis and Margaret Clark, and Frank Young. A Visitation will be held from 10 am until 12 pm on



Saturday, May 1, 2021, at Webb Noonan Kidd Funeral Home, Ross Avenue at South "D" Street, Hamilton. A Service will



begin at 12pm on Saturday at the funeral home with Pastor James Alexander officiating. Cremation will follow.


