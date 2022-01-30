YOUNG, Marilyn Rose



92, died at the Springfield Masonic Home on January 26, 2022. Marilyn was born December 6, 1929, in Springfield, Ohio, to the late Niles and Rosina Young. Mrs. Young was a graduate of The Ohio State University and was a member of the field hockey team and Varsity O. Marilyn taught in the Greenon School District for 30 years. She was a physical education and OWE teacher, coach, and counselor. Marilyn was a member of Emery Chapel United Methodist Church and the Springfield Woman's Town Club. She was an avid Buckeye Fan and loved to travel and spend time with her children and grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, brothers, Clair, Richard and sister Marjorie. Her survivors include sons, Blair (Meg) of Waterford, Connecticut, Brian (Tina) Young of Port Orange, Florida, Ben (Pam) of Yellow Springs, seven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. The family is being served by the Littleton & Rue Funeral Home and will be holding a private remembrance. Memorial contributions may be made to the Springfield Masonic Community. Online expressions of sympathy may be shared at



www.littletonandrue.com



