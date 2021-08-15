YOUNG, Larry Woodrow



Larry Woodrow Young, was born in Dayton, OH, to Jean and Woodrow Young. He was raised in Huber Heights and was a graduate of Wayne High School (71). He attended



Bowling Green State University and majored in Geo-Chemistry. During his time at BGSU, he was enrolled in the Army ROTC, enrolled in active duty for 3 summers, and was



medically discharged prior to receiving his 2nd Lieutenant's bars. He found the "love of his life", Mindy Sue Clingenpeel, at BGSU and ROTC in 1974. They were married September 6, 1975, in Bowling Green, OH, where they lived for 2 more years. He moved to Berea, OH, and finally purchased his first home and moved to Cleveland, OH, in 1979 where he lived until moving to Amherst, OH, in 2001. In 2007, following kidney failure, he was lucky to



receive the gift of life through a kidney transplant at the Cleveland Clinic Foundation. Survivors include his wife of 45 plus years Mindy (nee Clingenpeel) daughter, Jennifer



Elizabeth (Robert J.) Goodall; son Kevin Michael (Ashley Burns) Young; grandchildren, Annabella Elizabeth Goodall, Edison Alexander Young and Julian Arthur Young. He is also survived by his "troublesome", but dearly loved, older sister Sheryl Young and a younger sister, Arlene. Larry loved boating, fishing, raising tropical fish, history and vacationing with his family. Family will receive friends 4 PM until time of



service at 7 PM Thursday, August 19, 2021, at the Laubenthal-Mercado Funeral Home and Cremation Service 38475 Chestnut Ridge Rd. (at St. Rt. 57), Elyria 440-322-4626. Burial Private. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at



www.laubenthalmercado.com In lieu of flowers , donations are requested to either the Cleveland Sight Center or the



National Kidney Foundation. Please consider becoming a



donor. Larry celebrated 14 more years of life, thanks to this donation.

