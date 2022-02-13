YOUNG, Kerry Quinn



Of Kettering, Ohio, was taken from this earth on February 8, 2022, at the age of 41. Kerry was born on October 29, 1980, in Columbus, Ohio. From the time she was a small child, Kerry's warm, wide smile and gentle spirit won the hearts of everyone who crossed her path. When in her presence, Kerry had the capacity to make family, friends, and strangers alike feel as if they were the most important, loved humans in her universe.



Kerry is a graduate of Archbishop Alter High School (1999), and Miami University (2003). An artist at heart, she shared her beauty with others through yoga, Pilates, painting, and gardening. While she truly enjoyed creating, Kerry's most important work was done at home, as mother to twins Quinn and Henry. Kerry's children were her heart. Her shadows. She loved them unconditionally every second of every day with every ounce of her being. Kerry's kind spirit lives on in them.



Kerry was strength and courage personified. Whether through uplifting texts, handwritten cards, or simply taking the time to say, "I love you," she lived every day breaking a little piece of herself off and giving it away to heal others.



Kerry is survived by her beloved parents, Dr. Timothy and Dee Quinn; beloved children, Quinn and Henry Young; absolute best friend and sister, Kelly Lawhorn (Kyle Lalich); spouse Ryan Young; special niece and nephew Claire and Luke Lawhorn; and extended family and friends. She will be laid to rest in Calvary Cemetery. A Celebration of Kerry's life will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made in Kerry's name to Oak Tree Corner, 2312 Far Hills Ave. #108, Dayton, OH 45419.


