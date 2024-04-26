Young-Jennings, Cija

Cija Michelle Young-Jennings, age 49, of Dayton, OH, departed this life Tuesday, April 23, 2024. Funeral service to be held 11 am Saturday, April 27, 2024, at Blessed Rock Church, 17 Whitmore Ave, Dayton, OH. Visitation 10 am- 11 am, at which time family will receive friends. Arrangements entrusted to House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc.

Funeral Home Information

House Of Wheat Funeral Home Inc

2107 N Gettysburg Ave

Dayton, OH

45406

https://www.houseofwheat.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

