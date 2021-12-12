YOUNG, James

springfield-news-sun logo
65 of Kettering, passed away peacefully at his home on December 8, 2021. He was born December 5, 1956, in Dayton, Ohio, to Ralph and Norma Young who preceded him in death. He is survived by his wife of 28 years, Karen; daughter, Kyla; son, Connor. Also surviving are his brother, Gary and wife Barbara Young, his sister Patty and husband Larry Simmons; his sister-in-law Barb and husband Bob Frey; his mother-in-law, Phyllis Watkins Creech and brother-in-law, Roger and wife Liz Watkins. The family will receive friends from 5-8 p.m. on Tuesday, December 14, 2021, at Moraine City First Church of God, 5867 N Springboro Pike, Dayton, OH 45449. Funeral services to be held 11 am, Wednesday.

