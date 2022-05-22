YOUNG, Darell John "DJ"



Age 74, passed away on February 19, 2022, after a long illness in Springfield, Ohio. Darell was born in Columbus, Ohio, on December 7th, 1947.



Darell graduated from Northeastern High School in 1965 in Springfield, Ohio. Darell is preceded in death by his father Guy and daughter Jennifer. He is survived by his mother



Naomi and stepfather Michael Pluchinsky; sister Debi; Brother Michael, Tim and Kevin; sons Chris, Tony and Josh; grandchildren Casey, Taylor, Levi, Seth, Max and Noah; and great-grandchildren. Darell will be



remembered for his quick wit, funny stories and many friends. The family wants to thank Arbors Nursing home for the



wonderful care of Darell. In lieu of flowers, please donate to



Arbors at Springfield, 1600 S. Paris Pike Road, Springfield, Ohio, or your favorite charity.

