Young, Carolyn June



Carolyn June Young, 85, of Springfield, passed away July 28, 2024 in her home. She was born May 25, 1939 in Jamestown, Ohio. Carolyn had worked as a nurse at Community Hospital, the Masonic Home, and St. John's Center. She is survived by three children, Carolann Collins, Loretta Young, and David Young, and several grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Lee Young; three children, Donna, Donald, and Jeff Young; her brother, Lee; and her parents. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 am Thursday in the chapel at Rose Hill Burial Park. Friends may visit with the family in the chapel from 10-10:30 am. Burial will follow. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com