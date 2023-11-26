Young, Carol

Young (Ullmayer), Carol Jeanette



Carol Young, age 92, passed away in Arlington, Virginia, on 22 September 2023. She was born in Hamilton, Ohio, to John and Edith Ullmayer. She graduated from Reily High School in 1949 and in June of that year married Richard P. Young, co-owner of the Blacksmith Shop, the Young family business in McGonigle known for the bluegrass band that played there on weekends. Carol and her family moved to Ft. Lauderdale, Florida in 1965, and she retired from a Florida State Turnpike position in 1987. She was preceded in death by her son Richard A. in 1981 and her husband in 2005. Carol loved following the Cincinnati Reds, Washington politics, and world events and leading dinner-table conversations on the day's events. She is survived by daughter Janine Young of Arlington, Virginia, daughter Elaine Remillet of Coconut Creek, Florida, grandson Jonathon Remillet and his wife Dominique and great-grandchildren Emery and Reed, nephews Rick Baker and wife Vickie, and Ronald Baker, cousins Janice and Nick Craft and Martha Weber. Burial was in the family plot at Millville Cemetery.



