YONTZ, Joseph F., Jr., 52, of Springfield, passed away Monday, April 29, 2024 in his home. He was born March 11, 1972 in Springfield the son of Joseph F. and Carol (Stone) Yontz, Sr. He had worked as a carpenter for Yontz Construction for several years. Joe was an avid golfer and fisherman and enjoyed doing both with his dad. Survivors in addition to his mother include one sister, Cristie (Kyle) Hall; one niece, Cora Hall; a close aunt, Ruth (John Duncan) Watts and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. He was preceded in death by his father, Joseph, Sr. in 2009, his grandparents and an aunt, Connie Little. Funeral services will be held at 1:30 pm on Friday in the CONROY FUNERAL HOME. Visitation will be held one hour prior from 12:30 to 1:30. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made to Clark County Dog Shelter or your favorite charity.



