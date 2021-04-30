YODER, Thomas



On Monday, April 5, 2021, Thomas Yoder, age 22,



of Maineville, unexpectedly passed away. His loss shattered our hearts and lives. A computer science engineering senior at OSU, he planned to go to California to backpack with his uncle and pursue a job there.



Thomas is survived by his parents Tom and Laura Yoder and his sisters, Erica and



Megan, grandparents Gene Yoder and Paul and Patricia Behrman, aunts and uncles Larry and Lisa Yoder, Terry and



Ellen Yoder, and Scott and Paula Hatfield, and cousins Jenna and Vanessa Yoder and Kate and Brian Hatfield.



He will be missed by many, including incredible friends from OSU and Kings School District, where he ran cross country (thank you Lynn and Jim Brant), was an academic-scholar



athlete, played viola, and had volunteered on his church's tech team.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Camp Wildbrook (Attn: Gayle Lucas, 9664 Daly Road, Cincinnati, OH 45231), a private children's summer camp, where Thomas found



immense joy working with the other counselors and his group of young boys. A celebration of Thomas' life will be held in June.



We will forever miss you Thomas and the world will be a dimmer place without your light and love.



Your loving family,



Tom, Laura, Erica and Megan Yoder

