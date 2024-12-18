Yenser, Denise J.



Denise J. Yenser, age 73, of Trenton, Ohio passed away on Thursday, December 12, 2024. She was born August 4, 1951, in Wyandotte, Michigan, the daughter of Donald Harry Bamerlin and M. Kathleen (Cassity) Bamerlin.



Denise was an avid Reds fan. She enjoyed art, go to museums, traveling and even gambling from time to time. Denise loved animals, especially her dogs, Cami, Gypsy and Maggie.



In addition to her parents, Denise is preceded in death by her brother Paul Aaron Bamerlin; grandparents, Bert and Mada Cassity.



Denise is survived by her husband of 47 years, Richard Yenser; brother, David Lowell (Linda) Bamerlin; and niece, Christina.



Visitation will be from 11:00 am-1:00 pm on Thursday, December 19, 2024 at Breitenbach Anderson Funeral Home, 517 South Sutphin Street, Middletown, Ohio 45044. Funeral service will follow at 1:00pm with Pastor Brian Morris officiating. Entombment will be at Woodside Cemetery Mausoleum.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com