YEARY, Michael Steven



56 of Springfield passed away March 6, 2022, in the Springfield Regional Medical Center. He was born in Springfield, Ohio, on September 8, 1965, the son of John Ted and Nancy (Gannon) Yeary. Prior to his



diabetes induced early retirement from R & L Carriers as the operations manager with 25 years of service. He was known as a workaholic, but in his spare time he enjoyed fishing, hunting, camping, and cooking. He was preceded in death by his father and his grandparents. Survivors include his mother, Nancy Yeary; wife Catherine J. Yeary; children Brittany (Brian) Luallen, Jessica Yeary, John Yeary and Seth (Beth) Yeary; sister Susan (Ron) Cost; grandchildren Alex, William, Naevia, and Parrish; many nieces and nephews. Services to honor Mike will be Wednesday, March 16, 2022, at 1:30PM in the



RICHARDS, RAFF & DUNBAR MEMORIAL HOME with Pastor Sim Bowen officiating. Visitation will begin at 12:30PM in the Memorial Home. Burial to follow in Rose Hill Burial Park. Mike was an advocate towards diabetes awareness, always stressing to both co-workers, friends, and family about getting checked. So, in his memory, be mindful of your health. Those wishing to view the service from home may go to the Memorial Home Facebook page at 1:30PM. Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.richardsraffanddunbar.com.



