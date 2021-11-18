springfield-news-sun logo
X

YATES, Annie

ajc.com

Obituaries
1 hour ago

YATES (Davis), Annie Pearl "Cookie"

Age 93, passed away on November 14, 2021. She was born February 14, 1928, to Frank and Ida (Embry) Davis in Lincoln, Alabama. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Smith 'Smitty' Yates, 10 siblings, and 2

great-grandsons, Geoffrey L.

Andrews Jr., and Anthony

Jeffrey, Jr. She retired from Springfield Laundry after 40 years of service. Annie is survived by her daughter, Carolyn Jeffries; son, Eugene (Felecia) Yates; grandchildren, Lisa McPherson, Roger (Alece) Brown, Jr.,

Martin Yates, Anthony (Holly) Jeffrey, Rochelle (Clarence) Smith, Sr., Stephen (Gina) Humphrey, Matthew (Tracy) Yates, Asiah Jeffries, and Walter Yates; great-grandchildren,

De'Andre, Marquis'e, Jodeci, Ryan, Kyree, Brendon, Marah, Anthony, Andrew, A'Kaylehana, Stephen Jr., Kenyatta,

Cadence, and 15 great-great-grandchildren. Services will be held Saturday, November 27, 2021, at High Light Baptist Church, 909 S. Western Ave., Springfield, OH, at 11:00am. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 10:00am

until the time of service. Livestreaming of the service will be available through the Littleton & Rue Facebook page. Online expressions of sympathy can be made at


www.littletonandrue.com



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Littleton & Rue Funeral Home

830 N Limestone Street

Springfield, OH

45503-3610

https://www.littletonandrue.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
GROVER, DORIS
2
PORTER, Marguerite
3
CALTON, Shirley
4
DAVIS, Donald
5
EASTERLY, Herman
© 2021 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top