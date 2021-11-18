YATES, Annie

YATES (Davis), Annie Pearl "Cookie"



Age 93, passed away on November 14, 2021. She was born February 14, 1928, to Frank and Ida (Embry) Davis in Lincoln, Alabama. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Smith 'Smitty' Yates, 10 siblings, and 2



great-grandsons, Geoffrey L.



Andrews Jr., and Anthony



Jeffrey, Jr. She retired from Springfield Laundry after 40 years of service. Annie is survived by her daughter, Carolyn Jeffries; son, Eugene (Felecia) Yates; grandchildren, Lisa McPherson, Roger (Alece) Brown, Jr.,



Martin Yates, Anthony (Holly) Jeffrey, Rochelle (Clarence) Smith, Sr., Stephen (Gina) Humphrey, Matthew (Tracy) Yates, Asiah Jeffries, and Walter Yates; great-grandchildren,



De'Andre, Marquis'e, Jodeci, Ryan, Kyree, Brendon, Marah, Anthony, Andrew, A'Kaylehana, Stephen Jr., Kenyatta,



Cadence, and 15 great-great-grandchildren. Services will be held Saturday, November 27, 2021, at High Light Baptist Church, 909 S. Western Ave., Springfield, OH, at 11:00am. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 10:00am



until the time of service. Livestreaming of the service will be available through the Littleton & Rue Facebook page. Online expressions of sympathy can be made at



www.littletonandrue.com



