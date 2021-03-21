YARDER, David

X

YARGER, David Lee

Age 80, of Kettering, passed away Thursday, March 18, 2021. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Ohio's Hospice of Dayton for the excellent care they provided David. Family will greet friends from 4:00pm-6:00pm Thursday, March 25 at Routsong Funeral Home, 2100 E. Stroop Rd.,

Kettering. Funeral Services will be held at 12:00pm Friday, March 26 at the funeral home, with a livestream available at Routsong's YouTube channel for those unable to attend.

Military honors and burial in Valley View Cemetery. Full

