Yarbrough, Sheryl A.



Age 70, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, July 6, 2024. Funeral service will be held at 3:00 pm, Saturday, July 20, 2024, at Thomas Funeral Home & Crematory, 4520 Salem Avenue, Dayton, Ohio 45416, with Rev Robert Jackson officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to service. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com; virtual streaming link available.



