YANKOSKY, Jeffery N.



Age 79, of Okeana, Ohio, passed away on May 20, 2022, in Port Charlotte, Florida. He was born on May 14, 1943, in Cincinnati, Ohio, the son of John and Mary (Fell) Yankosky. He graduated from Western Hills High School and attended the University of Cincinnati. On April 26, 1980, he married Rhonda (nee Shupp). Jeff was employed in the division of Weights and Measures for the City of Cincinnati for over twenty-five years and later held the position of Chief of Weights and Measures for Hamilton County. He also mowed grass at the CG&E substations for many years. After retirement he worked for Comair for 13 years. He was a board member of the Morgan Township



Historical Society and the Cincinnati Transit Historical Association. He is survived by his wife, Rhonda Yankosky; one daughter, Carla (Jonathan) Heng; granddaughter, Amaiya Heng; his brother, Kit (the late Patty) Yankosky; his brother-in-law, Ron (Robyn) Shupp; his nieces; nephews; other family members and many friends. Visitation will be held at Charles C. Young Funeral Home, 4032 Hamilton Cleves Road, Ross, Ohio, on Thursday, June 2, 2022, from 10 a.m. until the time of the



memorial service at 12 noon. If desired, memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society or to Macedonia



Christian Church. Online condolences at



