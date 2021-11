YAHLE, Paul William



Paul William Yahle, 63 of



Dayton passed away Oct. 22, 2021, at home. He is survived by his partner Denise Smith and many family members



including five grandchildren. He also had many special friends. A Celebration of Life will be held at Elsa's Cantina on Wilmington Pike on Dec. 7th starting at 3:00 p.m.