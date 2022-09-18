YAHLE, Michael Carl



Age 74, of Centerville, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, September 14, 2022. He was born in Dayton to the late, Edwin and Dorothy (Wasser) Yahle. Also preceding him in death is brother, Patrick (Judy) Yahle and sister-in-law, Sharon Yahle. Michael is survived wife, Laura (Carney) Yahle; brothers, Jack Yahle, James (Janet) Yahle, Steven (Sue) Yahle; sister, Roberta (Cal) Jones; much loved nieces and nephews, Kelly (Dave) Parin and their children, Patrick and Wyatt, Valerie (Scott) Henry and their children, Liam, Lucy and Olivia, Melissa (Shawn) Davis and their children, Aubrey and Landon, Diana (Chris) Briggs, Amanda Yahle, Jennifer (Bryan) Hunt and son Jake Beaver, Justin Young, Ali Jones.



With a 40 year tenure, Michael proudly worked as an Industrial Grinding of Dayton Precision Grinder/Machinist then Sales Manager. He most recently enjoyed being employed by the Voss Auto Group of Centerville. Michael was incredibly gifted in many ways, but most renowned for his vast mechanical skills and creative abilities to make, repair or improve anything.



There will be a gathering of friends from 1-3pm on Saturday, September 24 at Westbrock Funeral Home, 5980 Bigger Rd, Kettering.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Humane Society of Greater Dayton, as well as His Hands Extended Animal Sanctuary of Saint Paris, Ohio.

