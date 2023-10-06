Yaeger, Elizabeth

Yaeger (Fisher), Elizabeth Anne "Beth"



Elizabeth Anne Fisher was born on December 19th, 1947 to Elizabeth Frances (Klein) and Irving George Fisher. Beth, as she was known, was raised in Mount Morris, New York and graduated from Mount Morris Central High School in 1965. Beth then attended Erie County Technical College in Buffalo, New York where she earned an Associate in Applied Science degree in dental hygiene. Beth enjoyed alpine skiing and it was in the singles line waiting on a chairlift, on December 5th, 1969, that she met the love of her life, Richard N. Yaeger (pictured). Beth and Dick, as Richard went by, married exactly one year later on the same date.







Beth and Dick lived in Rochester, New York for the first 17 years of their marriage where they began collecting, restoring, and showing vintage MG sports cars. They eventually sold the collection of cars and began vacationing extensively across the United States, Mexico and the Caribbean. Their travels introduced them to snorkeling and sailing, and that interest in sailing blossomed into a passion leading to ownership of several boats as well as competition in races together as a team.







In Fall of 1987, Beth and Dick relocated to a beautiful home in Centerville, Ohio. After a fulfilling career in dental hygiene Beth retired in 2012. Through her retirement, Beth maintained a close connection with her colleagues from dental practice which she cherished. Beth enjoyed time in nature and gardens, including cultivating her own. Beth and Dick frequently visited Hilton Head Island in North Carolina and Letchworth State Park in New York, both of which held very special places in their hearts. Friend and neighbor, Andrea Adams and her family were stalwart companions to Beth, and proffered much support to Beth over her years in Centerville, especially through Beth's loss of Dick when he passed away in 2019 after a half century of loving marriage.







Beth moved to Utah in the Summer of 2020 to enjoy time with her brother and family until her passing on September 27th, 2023. Beth is survived by: her brother John Fisher, nephew Joshua Fisher, his wife Lindsay (Pugh), their sons Riley, Sawyer and Silas, and Beth's niece Justine Haden, her husband Craig, and their son Aiden.







The family is very grateful to all at Spring Gardens Senior Living Heber for the wonderful care, love and kindness in the later phase of Beth's life and to the entire staff at Enhabit Home Health & Hospice for the comfort they provided for her transition. We wish her eternal comfort and peace with her husband, friends, and family.



Contributions in Beth's honor can be made to the Alzheimer's Association for the research, treatment, and eventual cure of this pervasive diseaseat; act.alz.org



Send the family messages and condolences or share memories at; www.premierfuneral.com



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com