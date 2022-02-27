WYNN, Pamela



Just shy of my "29th" birthday I had to say, "Until we meet again." I am a mother to my daughters, a mother to my grandbabies, a mother to my fur baby. I am a mother to all. I've based my life around taking care of others, not out of obligation but out of choice; to do the right thing even when it's not the easiest. My daughters told me that I am "love", always wearing my heart on my sleeve, offering to hold the weight of the world so that others can sleep without worry. They often told me of how I inspired them to pursue perfection; to give their all in every endeavor; and that there isn't anything that they couldn't achieve. To my hubby- You brought me so much joy for more than a decade. Know that you are not alone. I am present in my daughters' eyes, and in the details of my woodworking projects around you. To my daughters- My greatest achievements in life. Remember, there isn't a glass ceiling; there are no limits to what you can accomplish in life. Be adventurous, take risks... unless that means driving on the highway; don't drive on the highway! And, don't forget to wear your seatbelts! To my grandbabies (surprising, I know)- I am proud of the people you are becoming. Know that you are capable of anything you set your mind to; be persistent and stay dedicated to your goals. Take care of one another, stand up for



others, and whenever you start driving, don't drive on the highway! And, don't forget to wear your seatbelts! To my fur baby, my dearest Frank- Don't worry, you will still get your four-course meals. Take care of your dad. To my Clash of Clans family- Always work as a team, and get those war attacks in. You will always be a second family to me. To all of my other dear family and wonderful friends- Don't forget to enjoy the holidays together as one. In lieu of flowers, I would be honored if donations could be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals. Never forget, I love you all. Visitation will occur on Friday, March 4th from 5:00 to 7:00 pm, and funeral services will occur on Saturday, March 5th starting at 10:00 am at Newcomer Funeral Home, 3940 Kettering Blvd, Kettering, Ohio 45439.

