WYLLIE, Stanley

WYLLIE, Jr.,



Stanley Clarke



Age 86, of Riverside, passed away on Thursday, September 1, 2022. He was preceded in death by his wife of 51 years Martha Ann Wyllie. He is survived by a son and daughter-in-law, Stanley C., III and Hazel Wyllie and their daughter, Rachel, of Tampa, FL; two daughters and sons-in-law, Susan and Ken DeHerder and their children, Kathryn, Lauren and Matthew, of Waterford, MI, Patricia and Kevin Bell and their children, Kevin, Jr., Victoria and Julia, of Dayton, Ohio, and brother, Bill (Ellen) Wyllie. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews. Clarke graduated the Class of '54 from Hillsborough High School Tampa, FL. He joined the United States Navy after high school, and went on to receive his BS in social sciences in 1958 and his MS in library science from Florida State University in 1963. He had been a teacher in Florida, for Dayton Public Schools, and a lecturer at Urbana College. Clarke began his career as a librarian when he was at West Tampa Jr. High and retired from the Dayton & Montgomery County Public Library in 1990. He was a member of Millennium Lodge #779, Scottish Rite, Valley of Dayton and active in the Eastern Star. He was past president of the Mad River Lions Club, a member of the Independent Order of Odd Fellows, Knights of Pythias, and the Dayton Elks. A Funeral Mass will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, September 10, 2022, at All Saints Anglican Catholic Church, 2755 Wilmington-Dayton Road, Bellbrook, OH, with Fr. Jim Rocha officiating. Interment will follow in Ferncliff Cemetery in Springfield. The family will receive friends at the Tobias Funeral Home-Beavercreek Chapel, 3970 Dayton-Xenia Road at Grange Hall Road from 6-8 p.m. on Friday, September 9, 2022. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to All Saints Anglican Catholic Church in memory of Clarke.



www.tobiasfuneralhome.com