WYATT, James Kenneth "Ken"



Age 79 of Dayton, OH, passed away Wednesday, September 22, 2021, due to complications from COVID-19. Ken was born on November 17, 1941, in Middletown, OH, to the late



Bernie and Marilyn Wyatt. He was the youngest of his six



siblings and along with his



parents, they all preceded him in death, Reese Wyatt, Aileen Keith, Bernie Wyatt Jr., Edythe Keifer, Bill Wyatt and Betty Knore and his beloved dog, Jenni.



He is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Della (Olbers) Wyatt along with his three children, Tim Wyatt (Andrea),



Cindy Sorg (Rick), Rick Wyatt (Kim), nine grandchildren, Kassidy (Rob), Garrett (Josie), Josh, Brad, Luke, Ben, Spencer, Dominic, and Gracie, and two great-grandchildren Karsyn, and Makenna, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.



Ken was a graduate of Middletown High School Class of 1959, worked at NCR for four years prior to starting his lifelong



career in the insurance business as a Nationwide agent in 1964. Along with his wife, Della, Ken operated the Wyatt



Insurance Agency in Moraine, OH for over 45 years and retired in 2010. Ken received numerous awards over the years for his service to Nationwide and was inducted into the prestigious Nationwide Insurance Hall of Fame in 1999. As a business owner, Ken was heavily involved in the local community with the Moraine Rotary Club, AMBUCS, and South Metro Regional Chamber of Commerce, where he donated countless hours of his time and resources. Ken was also a Freemason, and



belonged to the West Carrollton Lodge #737 and the Valley



Dayton Masonic Lodge, where he became a 32-degree Mason. Ken went on to join the Antioch Shriners and participated in the Antioch Motor Corps supporting parades and events to help children in need.



Before and after retirement, Ken and Della were avid golfers, skiers, and boaters. Wintertime brought countless ski trips out west and many more trips to Holiday Valley in Ellicottville, NY, and summertime was reserved for camping and boating on Dale Hollow Lake, TN, and eventually Norris Lake, TN, with family and friends. Ken and Della enjoyed attending UD Flyer Basketball games and were season ticket holders for many years, as well as, members of the NCR County Club. They also enjoyed watching their grandchildren's sporting events.



Ken will be remembered as a kind, caring and humble person. He was always willing to help family and friends. His family will remember him for the way he rose and embraced the role of patriarch, caring for his and Della's siblings and family members before and after their passing.



The family would like to thank the staff at Kettering Hospital for their compassion and care during Ken's illness.



A visitation for Ken will be held Sunday, October 3, 2021, from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm at Tobias Funeral Home – Far Hills Chapel, 5471 Far Hills Ave., Dayton, OH 45429 followed by a Masonic Ring ceremony at 5:00 PM.



In lieu of flowers, contributions in Ken's memory may be made to SICSA, 8172 Washington Church Road, Washington Township, OH 45458, www.SICSA.org: or the Dayton Foodbank, 56 Armor Place, Dayton, OH 45417,



www.thefoodbankdayton.org