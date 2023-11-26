Wyatt, Harry "Ray"



Went to be with the Lord. Monday Nov. 20. He was born in Hamilton Ohio to John W. and Mary Wyatt. Ray retired from WPAFB as a Configuration Manager on the F-15 Project. He was a proud USAF Veteran of the Korean War. An avid Golfer, with one of the highlights of his life~getting to play a round of golf with Tiger Woods in 1997 with his grandson Justin as his caddy. Ray was preceded in death by his loving wife of 70 years, Nina Wyatt in 2022. Daughters Sherry Wyatt-Petrarca in 2005 and Teresa Wyatt-Woodward in 2020. He is survived by his devoted daughter Tami Wyatt and their Support Animal, Tiffany Elizabeth. Ray came from a family of 12 children and his surviving siblings are Terrance Wyatt, Sharon Wyatt-Scarborough, Avis Wyatt and Earl Phillip Wyatt. He leaves behind to cherish his memory, his grandchildren Justin Moore (Vjosa) and Gina Maria-Petrarca. Sons-in-law and golding buddies, Carmine Petrarca and Bob Woodward. Special Nieces and Nephews and their families. Faithful friends, Jeff Huber, Joe McRoberts, Linda Ramey and Theresa Burns. Ray was a giving man that loved his family, fall festivals, golf and most of all he loved the Lord with all his heart. He will be truly missed by us all. Visitation Sunday 11/26/2023 1:00-2:00. Service 2:00. Military Burial Monday 11/27/2023 12:00. Highland Cemetery Miamisburg, OH.



