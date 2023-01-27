X
Dark Mode Toggle

WURTZBACHER, Jacqueline

Obituaries
1 hour ago

WURTZBACHER (JONES), Jacqueline E.

Age 91, of Centerville, passed away peacefully to be with the Lord. A visitation for family and friends will be held Sunday, January 29, 2023, from 4:00PM to 6:00PM at Routsong Funeral Home, 81 N. Main Street, Centerville, OH 45459. A funeral service will be held Monday, January 30, 2023, at 11:00AM, Epiphany Lutheran Church, 6430 Far Hills Avenue, Dayton, OH 45459. Burial will follow at David's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Legion Post #675 and Epiphany Lutheran Church in memory of Jacqueline. For full remembrance and to share condolences please visit www.routsong.com.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Routsong Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Centerville

81 N. Main St

Centerville, OH

45459

http://www.routsong.com

In Other News
1
Edwards, Donna
2
THOMPSON, Tracey
3
HOUCK, Natalie
4
BEDELL, Wilma
5
FORTNEY, Jessica
© 2023 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top