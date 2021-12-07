springfield-news-sun logo
X

WRIGHT, William

ajc.com

Obituaries
1 hour ago

WRIGHT, William J. "Bo"

Age 57, passed away on Monday, November 29, 2021. He was born in Dayton, OH. William was a graduate of Kiser High School. Proceeded in death by his parents Yvonne Wilson and Jake Wheeler; survived by sisters: Angela Briggs (Dana Sr), Reena Wheeler, Bridgette Ward (Raymond); brothers,

Anthony, Jake Wright; 3 uncles: John (Noy), Vernon, Eddie Wright and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and others.

William never mets strangers and he enjoyed his family friends. Arrangements by Glickler Funeral Home and Cremations Service - Visitation 12-noon, Service 1pm.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Glickler Funeral Home & Cremation Service

1849 Salem Ave

Dayton, OH

45406

https://www.glicklerfuneralhome.com

In Other News
1
CALDWELL, GREGORY
2
ALDRIDGE, THOMAS
3
DILLHOFF, Carol
4
MCCARTY, FREDDIE
5
WALLACE, Norman
© 2021 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top