Wright, Victor

Wright Jr., Victor Burl



Victor Burl Wright Jr., 83, of Middletown, passed away on Saturday, November 4, 2023 surrounded by his loved ones. He was born in Clarksburg, West Virginia on September 18, 1940, the son of Victor Burl Wright Sr. and Vera (Smith) Wright, who lovingly called him "Sonny." After graduating Chester High School he served his country in the U.S. Army Reserves.



Victor enjoyed taking walks in Smith Park, playing racquetball, and cheering on the Middies. Victor retired from Worthington Steel after thirty-five years of service. He was a Kentucky Colonel, a Free Mason, and a lifelong Pittsburgh Steelers fan.



In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his first wife Nancy (Mayhew) Wright, and granddaughter Nancy Moreland. Victor is survived by his four daughters, Deborah Brookshire, Lori Eagle, Amy (Greg) Short, and Tami Moreland. He is also survived by his eight grandchildren: Molly (Chris) Lamb, Hannah (Kameron) Robinson, Rachael Brookshire, Victor (Megan) Eagle, Erin (Caleb) Bolton, Ellen (Joe Njeru) Short, Eric Eagle and Sommer Moreland. Victor is also the proud great-grandfather to Archer, Vera, Grant, Lane, and Mary.



The Family will be receiving friends from 2:00 pm to 3:00 pm, Monday, November 13th, 2023 at Breitenbach Anderson Funeral Home, 517 South Sutphin Street, Middletown, OH 45044. A Memorial Service will follow at 3:00 pm at the funeral home.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice Care of Middletown, 4418 Lewis St B, Middletown, OH 45044. Please visit www.breitenbach-anderson.com to leave online condolences for the family.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Breitenbach Anderson Funeral Homes

517 South Sutphin Street

Middletown, OH

45044

https://www.dignitymemorial.com/funeral-homes/anderson?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral