Wright, Richard

Richard L. Wright, age 84, of Dayton, OH, departed this life Monday, July 29, 2024. Funeral service 11 am Wednesday, August 14, 2024 at Wayman Chapel AME Church, 3317 Hoover Avenue, Dayton, Ohio. Visitation 9 am- 10 am at which time family will receive friends. Interment Woodland Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to House of Wheat Funeral Home.

Funeral Home Information

House Of Wheat Funeral Home Inc

2107 N Gettysburg Ave

Dayton, OH

45406

https://www.houseofwheat.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

