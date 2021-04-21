WRIGHT, Paulette "Polly"



73, of Carlisle passed away Saturday, April 17, 2021, at home. She was born June 6, 1947, in Middletown, Ohio, the daughter of Walter and Christine (McDaniel) Smith.



Polly was very proud of the 20 years that she worked as a nurse. She was a devoted



deacon's wife of the Southern Baptist faith.



Polly is survived by her children, Donna (George) Elias, Wesley (Amy) Wright, Shelley Wright, and Shannon (Charles) Anders; grandchildren, Cory, Doug, Rami, Holly, Alex, Lexi, Drew, Tori, Will, Kendell; great-grandchildren, Coralyn and Leon; brother, Dennis (Donna) Smith; numerous nieces and nephews.



She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Douglas Wright; grandson, Skye.



A gathering of family and friends will be held from 5-7 PM on Friday, April 23, 2021, at ANDERSON FUNERAL HOME, Franklin. Funeral services will be held at 11 AM on Saturday. Burial will follow at Germantown Union Cemetery.



