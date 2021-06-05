springfield-news-sun logo
WRIGHT, Jennifer MILLER

MILLER WRIGHT,

Jennifer Lynn

43, of Springfield, passed away May 31, 2021. She was born in Xenia, Ohio, on August 6, 1977, the daughter of Ronald and Jerry (Knight) Miller.

Jennifer was a member of the Machinist's Club. She enjoyed the outdoors, gardening, cooking, doing crafts and

riding motorcycles. But her greatest enjoyment was her family and being a mom. She was preceded in death by her parents; maternal Freeman & Marjorie (Hockett) Miller and paternal Robert & Helena (Knight) McKenzie grandparents; and the love of her life and fiancée Paul Harwood. Survivors include her children Montaia Heard, Markus Wright and her fiancée's daughter Raven Harwood; granddaughter Aria Brown; sisters Tonya & Denise Miller; brother Randy Wilt; many close friends and additional family. Memorial services will be Monday at 7:00PM in the RICHARDS, RAFF & DUNBAR MEMORIAL HOME. A gathering of family and friends

will begin at 5:00PM. Memorial contributions are requested to the Paul Harwood & Jennifer Miller-Wright Memorial Fund at the PNC Bank on E. Main St Springfield. Expressions of

sympathy may be made at


www.richardsraffanddunbar.com



Funeral Home Information

Richards, Raff & Dunbar Memorial Home

838 East High Street

Springfield, OH

45505

https://www.richardsraffanddunbar.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

