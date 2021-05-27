springfield-news-sun logo
X

WRIGHT, Jeanette

ajc.com

Obituaries | 2 hours ago

WRIGHT, Jeanette

88, of Lewisburg, Ohio, died Tuesday, May 25, 2021, at Hospice of Dayton.

Funeral Service will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 29, 2021, at Barnes Funeral Home, 411 N. Commerce St., Lewisburg, Ohio. Family will receive friends on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Condolences may be sent to the family via the website at


www.barnesfuneralhome.com


Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Barnes Funeral Homes, Inc.

411 North Commerce Street

Lewisburg, OH

45338

https://www.barnesfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News

© 2021 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top