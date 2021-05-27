WRIGHT, Jeanette



88, of Lewisburg, Ohio, died Tuesday, May 25, 2021, at Hospice of Dayton.



Funeral Service will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 29, 2021, at Barnes Funeral Home, 411 N. Commerce St., Lewisburg, Ohio. Family will receive friends on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at the funeral home.



