Wright, Jaggerd Alan Reece



Jaggerd Alan Reece Wright, Jag, 11, entered the gates of heaven on Saturday December 9th at Dayton Childrens Hospital surrounded by all the love one could imagine following a battle with PKAN. He was born February 20th 2012 to Traci and Bruce Wright who battled with him until the very end. Jaggerd attended Clark Shawnee Elementary where he had several special friends and the most amazing teachers, paraprofessionals and administrators a boy could ask for. Jag was a lover of Ninja Turtles, himself being Jaganardo, and enjoyed giving all the huggies to all that were special to him. He was proceeded in death by Papaw Bruce Wright, his best dog friend Digger, great grandparents Rose and Eddie Lewis, Betty and Jim Ryder, Bill and Jean Wise, and Anna Mae and Thomas Howard. He leaves to share his legacy Uncle Dan, (Danny Lewis and Lacy McKinley) and cousin Nolan, Big Sister Victoria Patton, Grandparents Jean Lewis aka Crazy Mamaw, Deborah Wright, Daniel Lewis Sr and Brenda Lewis, Aunt Amy, Uncle Tony, cousins Gavin, Isabelle and Shelby Haffner, Uncle Pat and Aunt Mara Jenkins with cousins Kylie and Patrick Jr, and his loving Mom and Dad. Special dogs Maverick, Rhys and Rubble. We want to thank the staff at Dayton Childrens PICU, our favorite 3 West Team and Dr.Kuck and her amazing team for making sure Jag's needs were met and he was comfortable. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 pm Wednesday in the Lawrenceville Church of God, 3131 Fox Hollow Rd. Springfield with Pastor Alan Cain officiating. Friends may visit with the family from 11:00 am until the services begin at 1:00 pm. Arrangements are being handled by the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Clark Shawnee Local Schools in memory of Jag. The donations can be mailed or dropped off to Clark Shawnee Board of Education C/O Donations in Jag Wrights Memory, 3680 Selma Road Springfield, Ohio 45502



