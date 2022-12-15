WRIGHT, Imogene



Age 86, passed away peacefully on December 10th, 2022. She was born in Ravenna, Kentucky, but moved to Dayton as a child and graduated from Stivers High School in 1954. After High School she joined the Air Force, serving for several years where she met her husband Denver and they were married for 62 years until his passing in 2021. Imogene lived throughout the United States and abroad during her life, eventually settling in the Dayton area in 1976 to be near her family. She was devoted to family and went out of her way to create quality family time. As her children grew she served as a Cub Scout Den Mother, supported numerous Little League seasons, PTA events, and other civic events. After her children were grown she worked as a Contract Administrator at DESC in Kettering until her retirement. Imogene was an avid walker and her and Denver were involved in Square Dancing and game nights with their many friends. Imogene is survived by her cherished sister Ruby, daughter Cheryl Derstine–spouse Wayne, son David Wright-spouse Leisha, son Kenneth Wright-spouse Kimberly, 10 grandchildren - Bryan Derstine – fiancee' Maria Tomassi, Nathan Derstine, David Derstine-wife Susan, Kerianne, Kyle Wright-spouse Suzanna, Taylor Wright, Brandy Walter-spouse Justin, Tyler Stevens-spouse Jennifer, Katie Stevens, Kaitlyn Wright, 8 great-grandchildren-Luke Derstine, Olivia DeBell, Hunter Wright, Jaxon Wright, Nolan Wright, Denver Walter, Emma Walter, and Lucas Stevens. She was preceded in death by her father Stormy, mother Annie Clay, and siblings Tip, Vernon, Betty, and Randy. There will be no services at this time but a Celebration of Life will be held in the spring. Memorial contributions may be directed to her favorite charity, St. Jude Children's Hospital at www.stjude.org. Online condolences may be made to the family at



