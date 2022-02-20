WRIGHT, Genevieve

WRIGHT (Nee Turner), Genevieve



Age 94 of Enon, passed away peacefully on February 11, 2022. She was born in Waterford, OH, to the late Arthur and Anna Turner on May 12, 1927. Genevieve married Jack Wright and the two shared 66 happy years together. She retired as a secretary at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base after 18 years of dedicated service. Genevieve was a member at Enon United Methodist Church, she was active in church circle, a member of Keenagers and Elderly United. In her free time, Genevieve enjoyed walking, taking tour trips, Euchar games, and spending time with her family. Genevieve was a loving, caring, and generous, wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, and friend. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her. In addition to her parents, Genevieve was preceded in death by her husband, Jack Wright; son, Randall Wright and step-son, Jack Wright, Jr.; brothers, Harold, Herbert, Louis, and Rolland; and sisters, Mary Eloise and Waldine. Genevieve leaves to cherish her memory, grandchildren, Lindsay



(Tommy), and Lauren (Chase), Danna, and Jack III (Denise), brother, Daniel Turner; daughters-in-law, Tina Wright and Jane Wright; great-grandchildren, Kaden, Charlie, Henry,



Emma, Ashleigh, Jack IV, Kennith, James, Mathew, Thomas, and Angela; and many other loving nieces, nephews, cousins, and dear friends. A funeral service honoring Genevieve's life will be held on Monday, February 28, 2022, at Enon United Methodist Church at 10:30am, visitation for one hour prior (9:30 – 10:30). Burial to follow at Glen Haven Memory



Gardens. In care of Adkins Funeral Home.

