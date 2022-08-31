WRIGHT, Donald Paul



Age, 86 of Kettering, Ohio, went home to be with our Lord and Savior on August 29, 2022. Born in Knoxville, Tennessee, August 28, 1936, to Rufus Paul and Helen (Russell) Wright. Preceded in Death by his parents, son Donald Wright, Jr, sister, Patricia Wright and husband Kenneth Fink; spouse Peggy Wright (Toth). He is survived by his children, Steven (Iva) Wright of Georgia, daughter, Kathleen Wright of Bellbrook, the mother of his children, Roberta Bliss, and longtime good friend Edith Faye Fuson. Grandchildren, Jacob, Anna, Carly, Karah, Paul, Alayna, Natalie, Jordan, 17 great-grandchildren and many other family and friends. Donald graduated from Northridge High School where he was an honor student with interest in music, especially playing piano. He played on the school football team. He attended Ohio University in Athens, Ohio, where he majored in pre-med. Donald worked as a salesman during his working years. He was an avid hunter and fisherman who traveled extensively to pursue his sport. He had a witty personality and was always quick with a joke. He was a member of VFW 2800, VFW 9927 and Am Vets 2003. He was a devout Christian believing greatly in Jesus Christ and the writings of Apostle Paul. Visitation will be Thursday, September 1, 2022, from 1:00 to 2:00 pm in the chapel at Miami Valley Memory Gardens. Graveside services will follow immediately beginning at 2:00 pm. Online condolences may be sent to: www.Tobiasfuneralhome.com.

