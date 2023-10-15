Wright, Dixie M.



Dixie M. Wright, age 87, of Middletown, Ohio passed away on Tuesday, October 10, 2023. She was born June 12, 1936 in Franklin, Ohio, the daughter of Carmen and Margaret (Rogers) Jeffery.



Dixie enjoyed going to BINGO with friends. She loved music, especially, Blair Carman. Dixie was a member of Bethlehem Lutheran Church.



In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, William and her brother, Kenny. Dixie is survived by her three daughters, Debbie (Britt) Howard, Diana Garner, Lisa (Sean) McKenzie; six grandchildren, Nicole, Clayton, Caleb, Lauren, Evan, Ashlyn; six great grandchildren, Evan, Eli, Easton, Mason, Carter and Laynie.



Visitation will be 11 am-12 pm on Monday, October 16, 2023 at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 212 South Broad Street, Middletown, OH 45044. A Funeral Service will follow at 12 pm with Pastor Jean Vargo officiating. Burial will be at Butler County Memorial Park. Memorial contributions may be made to ASPCA www.aspca.org. Please visit www.breitenbach-anderson.com to leave online condolences for the family.



