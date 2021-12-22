WRIGHT, Denver



Age 86, passed away on December 18th, 2021. Denver was a Veteran serving 22 years in the Air Force, many of those years flying as a Loadmaster on various aircraft. He finished his



career as a Drill Instructor at Lackland AFB, TX. After retiring from the Air Force Denver enjoyed driving the open roads of this great land as a commercial truck driver for several companies including his own business. Denver was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, hiking, and the great outdoors. Born and raised on a farm he enjoyed gardening, kept horses occasionally, and always kept the bird feeders full. He was always quick to help those in need, served his



fellow man whenever he could, and was loved by all who knew him. He was devoted to family and went out of his way to create quality family time. Denver is survived by his loving wife of 62 years Imogene, sister Thelma Wright, brother Franklin Wright, 3 children- daughter Cheryl Derstine – spouse Wayne, son David Wright-spouse Leisha, son Kenneth Wright-spouse Kimberly, 10 grandchildren - Bryan Derstine, Nathan Derstine, David Derstine-wife Susan, Kerianne, Kyle Wright-spouse Suzanna, Taylor Wright, Brandy Walter-spouse Justin, Tyler Stevens-spouse Jennifer, Katie Stevens, Kaitlyn Wright, 7 great-grandchildren- Luke Derstine, Olivia DeBell, Hunter Wright, Jaxon Wright, Nolan Wright, Denver Walter, and Emma Walter. He was preceded in death by his father Ben, mother Florence, brothers Earl, Earnest, Sam and Milton. Memorial contributions may be directed to the Ohio Valley Conservation Coalition at www.ohiovcc.org. Please share your memories and condolences at www.KindredFuneralHome.comThere will be no services at this time but a Celebration of Life will be held in the spring.

