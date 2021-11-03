springfield-news-sun logo
WREN, Eileen

Obituaries
WREN, Eileen

Eileen Claire Maeria Wren, 88, of Franklin, Ohio, passed away on October 29th, 2021, at Three Rivers Healthcare Facility in Miami Heights, Ohio. She was born on February 21st, 1933, to Gordon Frye and Mildred E. (Johns) Frye in Covington,

Kentucky. She is survived by two sons, Bryon and Todd, and three grandchildren: Christopher, Elizabeth and Nathaniel. She was preceded in death by one son, Trent. In lieu of flowers, please direct donation to the Springboro Public Library.

