WORTHAM, Willo Irivin



Willo Irivin Wortham, 70 Formerly of Dayton, Ohio, unexpectedly departed this life on August 4, 2021, in Houston, TX, where he made his home for over 50 years. Willo was a graduate of Roosevelt High School in Dayton, c/o 1969. After graduation, attended The Illustrious Fisk University in Nashville, TN. While at Fisk, Willo pledged Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. where he was an active member until his passing. Willo graduated from Fisk in 1973 with a BA in History and continued his education attending Texas Southern University in Houston, TX, where he graduated with a Juris Doctor degree in 1977. In 1989 Willo joined the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and was a valued employee for over 30 years.



At HUD, Willo was a mentor and an advocate for the homeless. Willo was also a member of Windsor Village United Methodist Church, Houston, TX; Pastor Kirbyjon Caldwell. Willo is preceded in death by his parents Willie and Georgia Wortham, sisters Dironna, Gayle, and Wyndia and nephew Charles III. He leaves to cherish his memory a brother Terrence Wortham, Atlanta, GA; brother-in-law Edward Hatch of Nashville, TN; two sisters B. Kaye Wilcox and Khrystal (Bobby) Wortham, both of Dayton, OH; and longtime friend Shirley (Jennifer and Ronald) Douglas, of Houston, TX; 6 nieces; 2 nephews; 10 great-nephews; 8 great-nieces; 2 great-great-nephews and 2 great-great-nieces; and scores of aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. Funeral services are Thursday, August 19, 2021, 1pm at Pleasant Green Baptist Church, 5301 Olive Rd., Trotwood, OH 45426. Interment Jeffersonview Cemetery 2090 S Union Rd., Dayton, OH 45439. Condolences may be



expressed online at www.hhroberts.com. Final arrangements entrusted to HH Roberts Funeral Home, 38 S. Gettysburg Ave., Dayton, OH 45417, 937-268-6886.

