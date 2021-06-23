WORTH, Cynthia

WORTH (Shackelford), Cynthia Ann



Mrs. Cynthia" was 65, born September 9, 1955, went home to be with Lord, June 8, 2021. She was preceded in death by mother, Frances J. Winston;



father, Ray Shackelford; sister,



Linda Washington; 2 brothers, Johnnie and Lynn Shackelford; daughter, Frances Jean Tigner; and 1 son, Michael Tigner. She leaves to cherish her memories, her devoted beloved children, daughter, Kimberly Worth; 2 sons, Jermaine Kelly, Kevin (Loretta) Tigner; sister, Cassandra (Joe) Young; brother, Kyles Hawkins, Sr.; devoted niece, Trena Washington; 22 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; and many other relatives and friends. She retired from A & D



Daycare and a Graduate from Sinclair Community College, Degreed in Early Childcare and Handicap Services. Funeral Services: Donald Jordan Memorial Chapel 12pm-2pm,



Thursday, June 17, 2021, Pastor John Boston, officiating.

