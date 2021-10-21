WORKMAN, Nathan M. "Nacho"



42, of South Vienna passed away on October 17, 2021. He was born in Springfield, Ohio, on September 9, 1979, the son of Roy Mitchell Workman and Dorothy "Dodie" (Reese)



Anderson and the husband of Nancy (Mullins) Workman. Nate was an avid outdoorsman. He was extremely passionate about all things related to nature, farming and animals. A family man at heart, he dearly loved his daughters, nieces and nephews more than anything. Always a teacher, he loved involving anyone, especially kids in what he was working on. Nate loved helping with 4-H



projects and fixing things. He had a special eye for repairing things and could fix about anything in his own way. Nate worked previously at London Correctional Institution as a Farm Coordinator and most recently at OPOTA in maintenance and was a valued member of Mullins Farms. Survivors include his wife of 9 years, Nancy (Mullins) Workman; daughters, Aubrey Workman and Zoey Workman; parents, Roy



(Virginia) Workman and Dorothy "Dodie" (Stan) Anderson, Larry (GeorgeAnn) Mullins; grandmother, Barbara Benston; brother, Zach (Heather) Workman; sister, Ericka Brewer; step-brother, Josh Brewer; brother-in-law, Sam (Emily Dilgard)



Mullins; sisters-in-law, Stacy (Andrew) O'Diam and LeeAnn (Gene) Nash; several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins along with countless friends. Nate was preceded in death by his grandparents, Loretta "Cricket" Workman, Clyde



Workman, Nick Jackson, Ken Reese, Von Marcia and Bill Benston; uncle, Russell Workman, along with a cousin, Ryan Marcia. Family and friends are invited to gather on Sunday, October 24, 2021, from 2-5 pm in the LITTLETON & RUE



FUNERAL HOME, Springfield. A private celebration of life



service will be held on Monday for the immediate family and close friends. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Nate's name to the Clark County 4-H Program.



Expressions of sympathy may be shared at



www.littletonandrue.com



