WOOLRIDGE, JEFFERY

WOOLDRIDGE,



Jeffery William



Age 48, of Middletown, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, October 5, 2021, at Atrium Medical Center. He was born July 2, 1973, in Middletown and lived in this area most of his life. Jeff was self employed in construction. He lived to spend time with his sons and family, fishing, camping, and boating. Preceding him in death were his paternal grandparents, Carl and Mildred Wooldridge; maternal grandparents, Roy and Joyce Day; paternal grandparents Don and Donna Riggs; stepfather Ralph Higgins; and sister, Heather West. He is survived by five sons, Nathan, Luke, Jeremiah, Jacob and Blake Wooldridge; his father, Joseph (Carol) Wooldridge; mother, Sandra Higgins; sister, Jennie Layburn (Jimmy Miller); nieces, Alysha, Taylor and Monica; and many extended family and friends. A Celebration of Life will be held Sunday, October 17, 2021, from 1 PM to



3 PM at Carmody Park, 7499 Martz Paulin Rd, Franklin, OH 45005. Arrangements by Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown, Ohio. Condolences may be made to the family at www.herr-riggs.com.

